Jackson (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Jackson sat out last week's win over the 49ers due to a sprained ankle, and is trending towards remaining sidelined for the season finale. Given that the Bears can only move up to the No. 2 seed in the NFC if the 49ers manage to defeat the Rams, it appears likely that Chicago will rest Jackson for the playoffs.