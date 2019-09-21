Jackson (shoulder/knee) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against Washington.

After practicing fully Friday, Jackson was listed as a limited practice participant Saturday, a status downgrade that corresponded with the addition of a knee issue on top of his previously-listed shoulder injury. Jackson is on the IDP radar after recording 10 tackles in Week 2's win over the Broncos, but his questionable designation presents an element of risk for fantasy coaches, given the Bears' late kickoff this week.

