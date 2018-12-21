Jackson (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at San Francisco.

It's a bit of a surprise Jackson hasn't been ruled out entirely, as he seems to be dealing with a severe sprain to his right ankle. Unable to practice in any capacity this week, the safety is likely aiming to return for the regular-season finale or the playoffs. Deon Bush figures to replace Jackson in the starting lineup, making things a bit easier for Nick Mullens, George Kittle and the rest of the San Francisco offense. Jackson is tied for third in the league with six interceptions and leads all defensive players with three touchdowns.

