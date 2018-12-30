Jackson (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Listed as doubtful heading into the weekend, Jackson was never a likely bet to suit up in the regular-season finale. Though the star safety will miss a second straight game, he should have a decent chance at making it back for the postseason, especially if Chicago is able to clinch a first-round bye with a win Sunday coupled with a Rams loss to the 49ers. Deon Bush is in line to make another start in Jackson's stead.

