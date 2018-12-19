Bears' Eddie Jackson: Not practicing
Jackson (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Coach Matt Nagy said he's "cautiously optimistic" Jackson doesn't have a season-ending injury, though Nagy may be referring to the playoffs rather than the final two weeks of the regular season. Deon Bush likely will replace Jackson in the starting lineup for Week 16 at San Francisco, representing a sizable downgrade for the Bears defense. Jackson has already piled up 51 tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and three touchdowns this season.
