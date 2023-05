Jackson (foot) wasn't present Tuesday at OTAs, but head coach Matt Eberflus said the safety is progressing in his rehab and expected back soon, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson continues to rehab from a Lisfranc injury that ended his 2022 campaign and is trending in the right direction. "All I can say is that [Jackson is] progressing along where [he's] supposed to be and it's all positive," Eberflus said. "We expect [him] back soon."