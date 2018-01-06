Jackson collected 11 stops in the Week 17 loss to the Vikings, and he ended the season with 73 tackles, two touchdowns, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 16 games.

Jackson was an uneven IDP performer over the Bears first 11 games, but he recorded at least five tackles in each of his last five games while averaging seven tackles during that span. He'll enter the second year of his four-year rookie deal and 2018 and should be considered a top IDP at the safety position, as he should continue to show improvement with a full season under his belt.