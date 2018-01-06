Bears' Eddie Jackson: Notches 11 stops in finale
Jackson collected 11 stops in the Week 17 loss to the Vikings, and he ended the season with 73 tackles, two touchdowns, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 16 games.
Jackson was an uneven IDP performer over the Bears first 11 games, but he recorded at least five tackles in each of his last five games while averaging seven tackles during that span. He'll enter the second year of his four-year rookie deal and 2018 and should be considered a top IDP at the safety position, as he should continue to show improvement with a full season under his belt.
More News
-
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Recovers fumble in Saturday defeat•
-
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Recovers a fumble•
-
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Scores two touchdowns•
-
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Notches eight stops in Sunday loss•
-
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Full participant Thursday•
-
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...