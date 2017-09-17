Play

Jackson recorded eight tackles in Sunday's 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers.

With the Buccaneers winning in blowout fashion, there were plenty of predictable rushing attempts, which allowed Jackson to have a productive day as a tackler. Although he's not a sure-fire IDP option, he's someone who could emerge quickly as a factor in fantasy leagues.

