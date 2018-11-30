Bears' Eddie Jackson: Offensive snaps on horizon
Jackson has "a handful of plays" in which he is involved in the Bears' offensive playbook, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Jackson has an absurd five defensive touchdowns through 27 NFL games, and has illustrated excellent ball skills with six interceptions and three forced fumbles. "We always joke that these DBs are back there because they can't catch," coach Matt Nagy said. "Well, he doesn't fall into that category. This guy could be playing some wide receiver." The 24-year-old isn't expected to actually make the shift from safety to wide receiver, but it wouldn't be surprising for the Bears to try and get the ball in his hands a couple times during the final stretch of the season..
