Bears' Eddie Jackson: On verge of gaining starting job
Jackson's excellent performance in the preseason has him on the verge of locking up the starting free safety job, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Jackson's been making plays since the beginning of training camp, and he's continued to do so through the first two preseason games. Going into this year's draft, teams were concerned about him after he broke his leg last year, and he also suffered a torn ACL in 2014, but the Bears felt he was a high-round talent available late due to health concerns. His main competition at free safety is Quintin Demps, who talked about how quickly Jackson's learned a complex defense, which has allowed him to be in position to perform at a high level.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...