Jackson's excellent performance in the preseason has him on the verge of locking up the starting free safety job, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jackson's been making plays since the beginning of training camp, and he's continued to do so through the first two preseason games. Going into this year's draft, teams were concerned about him after he broke his leg last year, and he also suffered a torn ACL in 2014, but the Bears felt he was a high-round talent available late due to health concerns. His main competition at free safety is Quintin Demps, who talked about how quickly Jackson's learned a complex defense, which has allowed him to be in position to perform at a high level.