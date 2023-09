Jackson (foot) will not travel with the Bears for their Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Jackson was unable to log in a practice this past week after being carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. With Jackson out, expect Elijah Hicks and Quindell Johnson to see increased workloads against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' passing attack in Week 3.