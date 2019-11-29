Play

Jackson intercepted a pass while adding two tackles in the Bears' 24-20 win over the Lions on Thursday.

After establishing himself as an elite playmaker during 2018 and 2019, aside from a forced fumble earlier in the season, this is the only other big play he's made this year. With just 4.5 tackles per game, he's a fairly ordinary IDP option at the safety position.

