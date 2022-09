Jackson intercepted a pass and posted three tackles in the Bears' 19-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

With Jackson having rookie cornerback Jaquan Brisker helping more in run support, Jackson was freed up in pass coverage. As a result, he was able to roam the middle of the field, allowing him to pick off an errant pass from Trey Lance. If Jackson can create takeaways like he did during his first two years in the league, he could become a strong IDP contributor.