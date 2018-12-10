Jackson (shin) is listed as active Sunday versus the Rams.

Despite his lack of participation at Friday's practice, Jackson was expected to suit up by coach Matt Nagy, who termed that absence a "rest day" due to the session taking place on turf, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Given the all-clear to play Sunday, the second-year safety will lead his charges against one of the league's most dynamic offenses. On the season, Jackson has notched 44 tackles, four interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack in 12 games.

