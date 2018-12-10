Bears' Eddie Jackson: Playing Week 14
Jackson (shin) is listed as active Sunday versus the Rams.
Despite his lack of participation at Friday's practice, Jackson was expected to suit up by coach Matt Nagy, who termed that absence a "rest day" due to the session taking place on turf, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Given the all-clear to play Sunday, the second-year safety will lead his charges against one of the league's most dynamic offenses. On the season, Jackson has notched 44 tackles, four interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack in 12 games.
More News
-
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Likely to play Week 14•
-
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Offensive snaps on horizon•
-
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Scores another touchdown•
-
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Scores second touchdown of season•
-
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Finds end zone•
-
Bears' Eddie Jackson: Collects second interception of season in Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14