Jackson recorded eight tackles in Chicago's 17-13 win over the Giants on Sunday.
After returning an interception for an apparent touchdown, Jackson's celebration was terminated after he had been flagged for defensive pass interference on the play. Despite the penalty, the big play that was negated reminds fantasy managers of the big-play ability that Jackson possesses. Otherwise, the eight tackles he posted was a higher total than he posted in 14 of 16 games last season. In IDP leagues, Jackson is a volatile performer who possesses big weekly upside.