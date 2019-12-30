Jackson picked off a pass and added a pair of tackles in the Bears' 21-19 victory over the Vikings in Week 17, and he finished the season with 60 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and two interceptions.

Jackson continues to be a solid IDP option, but he's failed to match the impact of his 2017 rookie campaign in either of the last two seasons. As he enters the last year of his contract with the Bears, he'll provide fantasy owners with a stable floor, but unless he can return to his rookie form, he may not be the elite fantasy option that many expected him to be.