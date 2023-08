Jackson (undisclosed) was back at Thursday's practice, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Jackson has been nursing an undisclosed injury for about a week, but it looks like the issue was not too serious. The 29-year-old is entering his seventh-season as the Bears' starting free safety. He recorded 80 tackles (59 solo), four interceptions, six passes defended and two forced fumbles across 12 games in 2022.