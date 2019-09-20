Play

Jackson (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Jackson looks to be ready for Monday's game versus the Redskins. He's played nearly every snap this season as the Bears' starting free safety, making 12 tackles (eight solo) and two pass breakups. Jackson's IDP value is decent at this time, but increasing his work in coverage could push him up a tier. Case Keenum has been solid this year, though, throwing five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories