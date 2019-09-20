Bears' Eddie Jackson: Practicing without limitations
Jackson (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Jackson looks to be ready for Monday's game versus the Redskins. He's played nearly every snap this season as the Bears' starting free safety, making 12 tackles (eight solo) and two pass breakups. Jackson's IDP value is decent at this time, but increasing his work in coverage could push him up a tier. Case Keenum has been solid this year, though, throwing five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Impact of Antonio Brown release
While Antonio Brown's release from the Patriots helps the values for Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon,...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
In the wake of Antonio Brown's release from the Patriots, Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart...
-
Week 3 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 3 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...