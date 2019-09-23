Jackson (shoulder/knee) will play in Monday's road clash against the Redskins.

After logging a full practice session Friday, Jackson regressed to a limited participant Saturday, making his status for the game squarely uncertain. As evidenced by this news, he'll be out there, and is squarely on the IDP radar after making 10 tackles in Week 2's win over the Broncos. Expect Jackson to assume his regular role as the team's starting free safety for the game.

