Jackson (shin) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The shin injury has been nagging Jackson for the past two weeks, but it only forced one absence from practice Wednesday through Friday. It's likely that Jackson was just receiving a maintenance day Friday, so he should be available to play his usual high volume of snaps. The safety has been an IDP star this season, accruing 45 tackles, five interceptions, two forced fumbles, a sack and three total touchdowns.