Bears' Eddie Jackson: Recovers a fumble in Saturday defeat
Jackson recovered a fumble while collecting eight tackles in Saturday's loss to the Lions.
This was the second time this season that jackson's posted more than six tackles, and with at least five tackles in each of his last three games along with an interception and a pair of fumble recoveries, he's been a strong fantasy option down the stretch of his rookie season.
