Bears' Eddie Jackson: Recovers a fumble
Jackson recovered a fumble while adding five tackles in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Jackson matched his third-highest tackle total of the season while recovering the second fumble of his rookie campaign. Aside from a huge game in Week 8, he's had too many nearly-invisible performances to be a reliable IDP option.
