Jackson (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Jackson was questionable for Week 3 but played 67 of 77 defensive snaps and had three tackles and a fumble recovery. The 26-year-old appears on track to be available for Sunday's contest against the Vikings, but he'll likely need to return to full practice participation if he's to avoid another injury designation.

