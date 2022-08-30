Jackson is one five safeties on the Bears' regular-season roster, according to the team's official site.

Jackson will team up with rookie Jaquan Brisker as the starting safeties in coach Matt Eberflus' defensive system. Although Jackson has had the highest tackle totals of his career in each of the last two years, the hope is that the presence of Brisker allows Jackson to roam more so that he can try to create big plays. After intercepting eight passes and recovering four fumbles in his first two years in the league, he's produced just four takeaways over the past three years. If he can return to his former level of production, he'd be a steal in IDP drafts.