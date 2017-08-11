Jackson recorded a tackle while also returning two kicks for 13 yards Thursday against the Broncos.

Jackson has been impressive through the early days of camp, as he's competing for a role at free safety. In addition, Jackson and Tarik Cohen both served as punt returners, and should Jackson retain this role during the season, he'll have value in leagues that feature scoring for return yardage. However, until his role on defense is determined, he's not yet worth a roster spot in IDP leagues.