Bears' Eddie Jackson: Returns punts in first preseason game
Jackson recorded a tackle while also returning two kicks for 13 yards Thursday against the Broncos.
Jackson has been impressive through the early days of camp, as he's competing for a role at free safety. In addition, Jackson and Tarik Cohen both served as punt returners, and should Jackson retain this role during the season, he'll have value in leagues that feature scoring for return yardage. However, until his role on defense is determined, he's not yet worth a roster spot in IDP leagues.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...
-
Cowboys expectations minus Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, Heath Cummings looks at how that changes...
-
Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games
The NFL has suspended Ezekiel Elliott six games for violating the league's personal conduct...
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...