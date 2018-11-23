Bears' Eddie Jackson: Scores another touchdown
Jackson returned an interception for a touchdown while adding three tackles in Chicago's 23-16 win over the Lions.
For the second week in a row, Jackson came up huge with a pick-six, and in this game, his big play came in the fourth quarter to give the Bears a road win. Although he hasn't been posting strong tackle numbers, he has four interceptions, a sack, a fumble recovery along with three scores on the season, and there are very few defensive backs with the weekly upside that Jackson possesses.
