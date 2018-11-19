Bears' Eddie Jackson: Scores second touchdown of season
Jackson returned an interception for a touchdown in the Bears' 25-20 win over the Vikings.
Despite failing to secure a single tackle, Jackson had a huge fantasy day by intercepting Kirk Cousins and returning it for a score. Over his last eight games, he's intercepted three passes, while recovering a fumble and adding a sack along with two scores, making him an upside IDP option.
