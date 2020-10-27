Jackson returned a fumble for a touchdown while recording nine tackles in Chicago's 24-10 loss to the Rams on Monday.

Jackson was all over the field making tackles, and in the fourth quarter, his aggressiveness had him in the right place at the right time, as he scooped up a fumble and took it to the house. Actually, he's found the end zone three times this year, but the first two times it happened, penalties overturned the scores. With at least six tackles in each of his last four games, he's becoming an IDP with a solid weekly floor.