Jackson scored touchdowns on interception and fumble returns while adding four tackles in Chicago's Week 8 victory over the Panthers.

Jackson provided the only touchdowns that were scored in a 17-3 victory for the Bears. Although he's posted at least four tackles in each of his last three games, his performance in this game was his first big game of the season. Unless he shows to be a consistent producer, it's difficult to recommend adding him in IDP leagues based solely upon this week's performance.