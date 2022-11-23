Jackson recorded seven tackles (six solo) and one pass defended during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bears.

Jackson tied rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon for the Bears' third-most tackles Week 12. The veteran safety also logged his first pass defended that was not an interception of the season season, and he has now played every defensive snap in all but of two Chicago's 11 games. Jackson is now five tackles shy of his career high mark from the 2020 campaign, and he should have a chance to crack this this personal-best mark against the Jets in Week 13.