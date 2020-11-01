Jackson (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Despite carrying a designation into the matchup, Jackson was able to conclude the week as a full practice participant, which signaled that he wasn't at major risk of sitting out versus New Orleans. The safety should remain a strong IDP option in the secondary after compiling 41 tackles to go with a fumble recovery for a touchdown through the Bears' first seven games.