Bears' Eddie Jackson: Spectator in playoff loss
Despite being active, Jackson (ankle) didn't see game action in the Bears' 16-15 playoff loss to the Eagles.
Jackson was a playmaker for the Bears this season, as he forced two fumbles, picked off six passes, and scored two touchdowns in addition to securing 51 tackles. Next season, he'll go into the third year of his rookie deal that expires in 2020, and he'll be a great upside pick in IDP leagues, based on his ability to make big plays. However, unless he begins to add to his tackle totals, his weekly floor will be problematic.
