Jackson was added to the Bears' injury report Friday due to a shin issue and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Jackson was withheld from Friday's practice due to the injury, though coach Matt Nagy characterized the safety's absence as a "rest day" due to the team practicing on turf, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Nagy's comments suggest the Bears were just exercising some caution with Jackson, who has ranked been one of the top IDP options among secondary players this season thanks largely to his penchant for big plays. The second-year player has picked off four passes, forced two fumbles and recovered another, scoring three touchdowns in the process.