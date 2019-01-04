Jackson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Eagles.

Jackson managed to practice in a limited capacity both Thursday and Friday, marking his first on-field activity since spraining his right ankle against the Packers on Dec. 16. No matter, coach Matt Nagy called Jackson a game-time decision after the latter session. Per Stacey Dales of NFL Network, Jackson himself expects to play, but such a decision won't be confirmed until the Bears release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:40 PM ET kickoff.

More News
Our Latest Stories