Jackson injured his foot against Tampa Bay on Sunday and is questionable to return.

Jackson exited in the first half and was subsequently carted off with his leg propped up, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. It's notable that the injury is to his left foot, as the defensive back missed five weeks last season due to a Lisfranc injury to the same foot. Fellow safety Jaquan Brisker also exited Sunday due to an illness. Elijah Hicks and Quindell Johnson have taken over against the Buccaneers in the absence of Chicago's starters.