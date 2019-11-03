Jackson recorded 10 tackles in Chicago's 22-14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

With the Eagles leading this contest from early on, they piled up 35 rushing attempts, allowing Jackson to have a very productive afternoon. On the season, he's yet to record a forced fumble, interception or sack and this is only the second time all season he's posted more than four tackles. Despite his proven track record as a playmaker, he's currently a player who isn't an asset in IDP leagues.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories