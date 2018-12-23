Jackson (ankle) didn't travel with the team and was ruled out for Sunday's game at San Francisco.

Jackson was listed as doubtful as he deals with a right ankle sprain sustained last week against the Packers, so this was to be expected. The 25-year-old will look towards a potential return Week 17 against the Vikings, with Deon Bush expected to take over the starting role at free safety in the meantime.

