Bears' Eddie Jackson: Won't practice Wednesday
Coach Matt Nagy relayed Jackson (ankle) will be a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "We think they're [Jackson and Aaron Lynch (elbow)] getting better," Nagy said.
Jackson has been a lynchpin of the Bears' dominant defense this season, totaling 51 tackles, six interceptions, three touchdowns, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack in 14 games. A sprained right ankle is affecting him down the stretch, and while a first-round bye is on the line this weekend, the Bears likely are more focused on getting Jackson healthy for the postseason.
