Jackson (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson was carted off the field after suffering a foot injury, so it's not surprising to see him quickly downgraded to out. Jaquan Brisker (illness) also left the game early, so Elijah Hicks and Quindell Johnson are candidates for increased roles the rest of the way. It's worth noting that Jackson missed five weeks last season due to a Lisfranc injury to the same foot, but it's unclear if the two injuries are related.