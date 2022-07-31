Jackson will be playing in a heavy-zone defense may help him re-emerge as a defensive leader on the Bears Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports.

After recording eight interceptions and scoring five touchdowns in his first two years in the league, Jackson has recorded just two interceptions and one touchdown in the last three seasons. The new defense is expected to let him fly around the field and try to make plays, opposed to being left regularly in coverage, which hasn't been his area of strength. Based on the past three years, Jackson may not be drafted in many IDP leagues, but if he gets off to a hot start to the season, he may quickly become a priority add.