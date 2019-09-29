Play

Pineiro (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Vikings.

The Bears have called Pineiro's injury a pinched nerve in his right knee, which contained him to just one limited practice during Week 4 prep. No matter, he'll play through it for a second straight game versus a Minnesota team that has seen just one field-goal attempt from its opponents in 2019.

