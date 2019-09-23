Pineiro (knee) is listed as active Monday in Washington.

Pineiro was a late addition to the Bears' Week 3 injury report, showing up on Saturday's version as a limited participant due to a knee injury. Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Pineiro was spotted warming up with the training staff prior to Monday's game, which went well enough for him to be cleared for action. Pineiro will look to build upon his perfect start to the campaign.

