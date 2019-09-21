Bears' Eddy Pineiro: Added to MNF injury report
Pineiro (right knee) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against Washington after being listed as limited on Saturday's practice report.
On the plus side, Adam Jahns of The Athletic relays that coach Matt Nagy believes that his kicker should be okay after suffering a minor knee injury in the weight room. Given the Monday night kickoff, there's an element of risk to rolling with Pineiro in Week 3 fantasy lineups, but so far the Bears haven't signed another kicker.
