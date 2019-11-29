Pineiro connected on a field goal and three extra points in the Bears' 24-20 win over the Lions on Thursday.

The biggest takeaway for Pineiro was that the Bears chose to pass up a 49-yard field-goal attempt in a domed stadium in order to let the offense try to convert a fourth down and six, showing a lack of confidence in the kicker. With a total of 19 points over his last five games, he's not a recommended fantasy option.