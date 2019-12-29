Pineiro converted four field goals and an extra point in the Bears' 21-19 win over the Vikings in Week 17, and he finished the season with 23 field goals in 28 attempts.

Pineiro was a disappointment in his first season with the Bears, as he made just 82 percent of his field-goal attempts. In terms of fantasy, he only surpassed seven points on four occasions, and as he enters the last year of a two-year contract, he'll be a marginal fantasy option in 2020 drafts.