Pineiro was perfect on two field-goal attempts in the Bears' 27-17 win over the Colts.

The highlight of Pineiro's evening was when he connected on a 58-yard field goal- the kick was not only right down the middle, but it had a little distance to spare. As the kicker on an offense that could be ready to erupt, he's looking like a solid fantasy option after the top kickers are off the board.