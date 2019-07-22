Bears' Eddy Pineiro: Competing for starting job
General manager Ryan Pace said Monday that Pineiro and Elliott Fry are even in the Bears' offseason kicker competition, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.
The Bears acquired Pineiro, who spent the 2018 season on injured reserve due to a groin injury, in a trade with the Raiders earlier this offseason. Now fully healthy, Pineiro has a strong chance to start Week 1 in Chicago if he's able to beat out Elliott Fry during training camp.
