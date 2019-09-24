Bears' Eddy Pineiro: Dealing with pinched nerve
Pineiro is dealing with a pinched nerve in his right knee, Jason Lieser of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Pineiro went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts Monday night and made all four of his extra-point tries, but it was clear that the second-year kicker was playing through some major pain after he suffered a pinched nerve last Friday. The hero of Week 2's win over the Broncos, Pineiro vows to overcome the injury -- but that may not happen without some time off. Look for more updates on his status to come when the Bears resume practice later this week.
