Pineiro (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Pineiro played through the same injury last week, converting one of two field-goal attempts and each of his four extra-point tries in Monday's win over Washington. The Bears hadn't signed another kicker as of Friday afternoon, with Pinerio returning to a limited practice to close out the week, per Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times.