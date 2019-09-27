Bears' Eddy Pineiro: Deemed questionable, should play
Pineiro (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Pineiro played through the same injury last week, converting one of two field-goal attempts and each of his four extra-point tries in Monday's win over Washington. The Bears hadn't signed another kicker as of Friday afternoon, with Pinerio returning to a limited practice to close out the week, per Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times.
