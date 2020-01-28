Pineiro anticipates competition for the Bears' starting kicker job during the offseason, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "Last year, I had to compete against eight different guys, so I don't think that's going to change," Pineiro said. "Hopefully, it's not eight again, but I definitely expect competition."

In the wake of Cody Parkey's ignominious end to the 2018 campaign, the Bears searched far and wide for a replacement, eventually landing on Pineiro after cycling through nearly 10 options. Through Week 11, there wasn't much of a difference, as Pineiro missed five of 17 field-goal attempts. He righted the ship thereafter, though, making all 11 kicks over the last six games. On top of that, he was relatively clean on point-after tries, making 27 of 29 for the season. Chicago's front office won't be blamed for bringing in a kicker during the offseason program and/or training camp, but Pineiro's end of the year at least gives him a leg up on the competition.